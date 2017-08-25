Splash pad open; Gull Lake beach closed due to ‘unknown’ spill

GRAVENHURST — With two days – count ’em – of sun in a row this weekend, there’s good news and bad news for swimmers in Gravenhurst.

The good news is the splash pad at the Muskoka Wharf is back up and running after a couple of down days.

So kids can frolic in the showers, get wet and climb all over the Segwun play structure.

However, over on Gull Lake, public swim lessons have been cancelled at the beach due to some kind of “unknown” spill, says the town’s parks and rec department.

So private lessons, bronze and red cross classes have been moved to the YMCA as of Friday.

All other swim lessons are land only.

Watch here for further announcements.

Luckily there is no change out at the town’s Muskoka Beach beside Taboo Resort.

It’s open, but just be careful – as always around all water bodies, as the MNR issued a watch advisory this week.