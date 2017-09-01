Clement named Conservative shadow cabinet eyes on public services, procurement

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

OTTAWA – The Official Opposition’s job it to keep an eye on the government.

A shadow cabinet makes specific MPs responsible for particular departments.

MP Tony Clement has seen both sides.

Now in Opposition after about a decade as a minister, he’s focusing his attention for the Conservative Party on the bottom line.

As a most recent past President of Stephen Harper’s Treasury Board, in charge of government employees relations, he knows a lot about Canada’s infrastructure and spending.

For that reason, perhaps at least, the Parry Sound-Muskoka member of Parliament will be holding the Liberal government to account over the billions of dollars it spends in his new role in the Conservative Party shadow cabinet.

In an announcement Wednesday, new Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer named him to his shadow cabinet.

Clement will be in keeping a closer watch on public services and procurement.

He will also serve on the standing committee on government operations and estimates. The committee studies the effectiveness and proper functioning of government operations, and the expenditure plans of all government departments and agencies.

“With the billions in procurement projects the Liberals have undertaken, and the amount of spending and debt they have already incurred, I look forward to applying my experience in keeping the government answerable to Canadian taxpayers,” said Clement.

As a cabinet minister in the Conservative government, Clement served in multiple portfolios, including Treasury Board, where he helped lead the government`s debt reduction plan, and kept all government departmental spending in check.

“I am looking forward to this new opportunity to serve Canadians and our Conservative team as we prepare to return to the House of Commons. I am proud to be part of the shadow cabinet, and am ready to work alongside my Conservative colleagues to defeat Justin Trudeau in the next election,” said Clement in a release.

Clement will also be able to keep Liberals’ feet to the fire regarding government workers’ pay cheques, which are in a mess according to the Liberals due to the Conservatives laying off 700 payroll workers.

Clement should be able to provide insight into that Phoenix payroll system he may have had a direct hand in.

Until the new party leader was elected, Clement’s shadow cabinet position involved Canadian security.