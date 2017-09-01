Super hospital hot button at MAHC’s Muskoka health care meetings this week

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

MUSKOKA — Public meetings all this week on the future of health care — and specifically the hospitals — in Muskoka have re-ignited the debate over a super hospital.

Former MPP Dan Waters is tweeting that “the hospital meeting in Bracebridge (Wednesday) cleared up some outstanding items.

“The LHIN boundaries might change (if we do nothing they are sure to) to include the north up to South River and they are still exploring ‘one site’ in a ‘central’ location,” he tweeted.

He’s referring to the Local Health Integration Network, which is the driving force behind all the latest health care talks.

And the Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s five days of meetings are part of that.

The issue of one new hospital site vs. the existing hospitals in Bracebridge and Huntsville is again the hot button.

A proposed redrawing of the LHHIN’s Muskoka hospital catchment area would put either Bracebridge or Huntsville at the heart.

That’s what has Waters so concerned.

He would prefer the status quo, with improved services at both sites.

Likely a tall order.