Gull Lake beach cleared for swimming and lessons in Gravenhurst

GRAVENHURST — Swimming season is not over, just because it’s back to school time.

Just in time, Gull Lake Rotary Park’s beach is back open after a spill of some kind.

On Friday August 25 an unidentified substance was found on the surface of Gull Lake and an investigation through the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change was initiated.

On August 29, 2017 the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit advised Town staff that test results confirm there are no concerns with the levels of E.Coli in Gull Lake. Furthermore, the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change have closed their investigation on this matter.

Effective immediately the town has lifted the Beach closure and swimming advisory at Gull Lake Beach.

Please note that lifeguarding services will resume Wednesday, August 30 at 1 p.m. and continue for the remainder of the season, ending on September 3 at 5 p.m.