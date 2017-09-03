Muskoka To-DAILY

Paddle and paint at the ‘Spirit of Tom Thomson’ weekend at Deerhurst Sept. 8-10

HUNTSVILLE Hints of frost has artists cleansing their palettes in anticipation of the greatest natural show on Earth in central Ontario — the Muskoka cavalcade of colour.

Canadian art legend Tom Thomson will be celebrated at Deerhurst Resort this coming weekend in the heart of where he lived and painted with a unique chance to walk in his footsteps and paint trees and forests that were just saplings when he explored Muskoka and Algonquin Park.

Canadian art legend Tom Thomson will be celebrated at Deerhurst Resort this coming weekend in the heart of where he lived and painted with a unique chance to walk in his footsteps and paint trees and forests that were just saplings when he explored Muskoka and Algonquin Park.

And in this, the centenary of his mysterious death in Algonquin Park, there is no shortage of commemorations honouring Tom Thomson, a forerunner of the Group of Seven and arguably one of Canada’s most famous painters.

The legendary artist’s legacy is most keenly felt in the cottage country town of Huntsville, which Thomson frequented during his trips to nearby Algonquin.

Indeed his presence is constant here, not only in outdoor mural replications of his paintings, but also in the form of a life-size bronze sculpture, complete with canoe and paintbox, sitting proudly in front of the town hall.

Thomson’s spirit is also very much alive at nearby Deerhurst Resort, where the Eclipse Art Gallery is featuring a special show, “The Jack Pine: A Tribute to Tom Thomson,” which highlights the strong influence and admiration of Thomson and his friends of the Group of Seven in the works of northern Canada’s landscape artists.

As well, artist John Kinsella’s winning entry in the resort and gallery’s commemorative Tom Thomson art competition is prominently displayed at the resort’s main reception desk.

Now, Deerhurst Resort has teamed up with the Eclipse Art Gallery to offer a special event weekend, “The Spirit of Tom Thomson” September 8-10, says a Deerhurst release.

Some of the same views Thomson saw and painted are marked with plaque by people like who researched the exact locations they believe he painted.

Some of the same views Thomson saw and painted are marked with plaques by people like local artist Janine Marson who spent a year researching the exact locations she believes he some of his iconic scenes.

Local artist, Janine Marson, who spent a year retracing Thomson’s steps in Algonquin Park to create 100 oil sketches in the same places he did, will help guide a full weekend of Thomson-inspired activities.

The weekend starts Friday, when guests can browse the Eclipse Art Gallery’s Thomson-inspired show, then meet Marson and gallery curator Karin Kriekaard at an evening welcome reception.

Saturday, guests will enjoy a guided three-hour paddling trip on Thomson’s beloved Canoe Lake in Algonquin Park, to visit some of his favourite painting spots and his memorial cairn.

After returning from the park, Marson will lead a ‘sip and paint session’ where guests will enjoy a glass of wine while creating their own replica Tom Thomson painting under her watchful eye.

Sunday morning, local artist Gerry Lataigne will provide a guided tour of some of the 90-plus Group of Seven outdoor murals that adorn Muskoka landmarks – including Deerhurst itself.

Lataigne, the creator and feature artist of the outdoor mural gallery in Huntsville, even invited the G8 world leaders to add their brushstrokes to the mural of Thomson’s most famous painting, The West Wind, during the G8 Summit held at Deerhurst in 2010. It now hangs in the Canada Summit Centre in Huntsville.

Visit a stone marker wher some believe he was first buried.

Visit a stone marker wher some believe he was first buried.

“The Spirit of Tom Thomson” weekend package at Deerhurst Resort is priced from $279 per person, based on double occupancy and includes two nights’ accommodation, two breakfasts, Friday night reception, Saturday Algonquin canoe trip, a sip and paint session and guided outdoor mural tour.

Lunch and dinner are additional as is a nightly resort fee that provides access to onsite canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, hiking trails, tennis and more.

For more information or to book, visit deerhurstresort.com or call 1-800-461-4393.

About Eclipse Art Gallery: Eclipse Art Gallery has been proud to work with Deerhurst Resort since 2004 presenting works of many local and area artists celebrating the beauty of the northern landscapes. The works of these artists are displayed throughout the resort’s hallways and in the main gallery space.

For more information contact Laura Kennedy, Deerhurst’s director of marketing, at  lkennedy@deerhurstresort.com or by calling her at 705-705-789-7113 x42170000.

The brilliance of colour leaves drew many of Canada's finest artists to Algonquin Park - and still do.

The brilliance of colour leaves drew many of Canada’s finest artists to Algonquin Park – and still do.

A young Tom Thomson in one his earliest photographs.

A young Tom Thomson in one his earliest photographs.

A provincial historic plaque recognizes Thomson, who died in 1917 in a mysterious accident. Did he fall in his canoe or was he murdered?

A provincial historic plaque recognizes Thomson, who died in 1917 in a mysterious accident. Did he fall in his canoe or was he murdered?

 

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=28546

Posted by on Sep 3 2017. Filed under Headlines. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru