Huntsville asks citizens affected by Aug. 22 rains to assist in disaster relief funding from province

HUNTSVILLE — After the disastrous fallout from flooding previously, the Town of Huntsville is jumping onto Ontario relief funds.

They have contacted the province with respect to the significant rain event that occurred on Tuesday, August 22.

The town is assisting the province in collecting information on the impact of the rain event, on permanent residences, small businesses, farms and not-for-profit organizations.

Impacted residents are invited to complete a survey to assist the municipality and the province in determining the extent of the damage incurred.

They say if you were impacted, please share the Resident Impact Survey and Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians Guide.