EZ Load boat trailer stolen from Driftwook Cove Marina

GEORGIAN BAY TOWNSHIP — Police are searching for a stolen boat trailer taken from a marina late last month.

They are investigating a theft of a boat and trailer and are asking for the public’s assistance in solving this crime.

The theft took place sometime between 10 p.m. August 19 and 2:55 p.m. August 20, from a Driftwood Cove Marina storage lot located on Port Severn Road north in Georgian Bay Township.

The trailer is described as an EZ Load boat trailer, Ontario licence plate B3099R with a 21-foot blue and white Doral boat with an inboard/outboard 250hp Volvo engine

There is also a 36 inch swim platform on the back and a JL Audio stereo system on board.