ATV theft suspects sought in Wabaushene

TAY TOWNSHIP Four suspects caught on security video have police on the lookout for ATV thieves.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are investigating the theft of two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) from a local business, and police are asking for the public’s help in solving this crime, they say in a news release.

They say the thefts took place sometime between 1:20 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on July 31, 2017, from Team Power Sports Artic Cat dealership on West service Road in Waubaushene.

The suspect(s) gained entry by damaging a fence and stole a red 2016 Arctic Cat TBX and a green 2017 Arctic Cat Alterra.

Both ATVs were recovered the same day a short distance from the dealership.

 

