ATV theft suspects sought in Wabaushene

TAY TOWNSHIP — Four suspects caught on security video have police on the lookout for ATV thieves.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are investigating the theft of two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) from a local business, and police are asking for the public’s help in solving this crime, they say in a news release.

They say the thefts took place sometime between 1:20 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on July 31, 2017, from Team Power Sports Artic Cat dealership on West service Road in Waubaushene.

The suspect(s) gained entry by damaging a fence and stole a red 2016 Arctic Cat TBX and a green 2017 Arctic Cat Alterra.

Both ATVs were recovered the same day a short distance from the dealership.