Third theft of bikes from Wye Marsh has police asking the public for help

MIDLAND — A third theft of bikes from the Wye Marsh has provincial police asking for the public’s help.

They said Wednesday the Southern Georgian Bay OPP are investigating a third break and enter in the last two months and they are asking for the public’s help in solving this crime.

The latest break and enter took place between Friday Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. and Saturday Sept. 2, at 8 a.m.

The suspect(s) forced open a shed located on the property at Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre in Tay Township, and stole two bicycles.

The two Trex mountain bikes are described as yellow in colour with 13-inch frames.

This is the third incident involving the theft of mountain bikes at this location since July 17.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime can contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 705-526-3761. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity and wish to remain anonymous, please visit Crime Stoppers at: www.crimestopperssdm.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).