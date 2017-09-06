Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club’s first tournament will welcome provincial, national champs Sept. 10

BRACEBRIDGE — The first big test of the new Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club pitch takes place this weekend.

A couple of months after opening, members are looking forward to hosting their inaugural invitational lawn bowling tournament on Sunday, Sept. 10, sponsored by Muskoka Kia.

The tournament begins at 9:30am, with four games continuing until 3pm. Spectators are welcome to watch 32 expert lawn bowlers from across Ontario compete at the new lawn bowling facility on the grounds of the Muskoka Highlands Golf Links at 1036 South Monck Drive, Bracebridge.

This tournament will be one of the highlights of the Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club’s very successful first season.

Sally Mills, president, say club has been a beehive of activity since our grand opening on July 8. We have introduced lawn bowling to hundreds of locals and visitors.

“As most people in Muskoka have never lawn bowled, we offered the popular Introduction to Lawn Bowling programs through the Town of Bracebridge’s Leisure Guide, and “Give it a Try” days throughout the summer.”

She said they also ran a program for Probus members that included a weekly lesson and a game. “Participants really enjoyed learning the sport with others who were new to lawn bowling in a fun, relaxed and social atmosphere,” said Mills.

“Lawn bowling is something new for Muskoka, and is an unusual sport that most people are delighted to discover that they can participate in.

“As well as the instructional programs, the club has hosted fun events for non-members, including members of Rotary, a curling club, Rotaract, a cottage association, and very successful birthday and anniversary parties.

“We are so fortunate to be able to have access to the beautiful clubhouse facilities, as well as the greens keeping expertise at the golf course which support our activities,” said Mills.

“Lawn bowling has been a great addition at Muskoka Highlands,” said Don MacKay, owner of the Muskoka Highlands Golf Links. “Like golf, it is a social sport and it has its technical aspects to it that appeal to the competitive spirit in many. We have heard the cheers and observed the smiles on the amateurs’ faces – and that says it all for us.”

The lawn bowling club provides all the equipment and instruction, so all that is needed is a pair of flat-soled shoes. The instructional programs are finished for this season, but Mills said that, “We will always make time for someone who is interested in lawn bowling, or who would like to organize an event for their group. Just contact the club through the website: muskokabowls.ca.”

The Muskoka Kia tournament will give its new lawn bowlers, and the community, an opportunity to experience what a lawn bowling tournament is like.

There will be four 60-minute timed games, so the format will be different from usual lawn bowling tournaments that are three games with a set number of ends.

Mills said; “We wanted to do something a little different for our first tournament to attract bowlers to come to Muskoka, and it seems to have worked. We have teams coming from across Ontario, and spectators will be able to watch some very high level bowling, including some former provincial and national champions.”

MacKay noted that spectators should bring a lawn chair.

The lawn bowling facility has a viewing area that puts the fans well above the playing surface, with the ability to see across the entire playing surface unimpeded. The view of these competitive lawn bowlers will make it a great day for everyone.

The club currently has a promotion to entice new members to join.

Pay the $250 membership fee for 2018 now, and play for the rest of the 2017 season for free. The club offers five tag draws per week, along with many member-only events.

The club schedule and contact information is listed on their website www.muskokabowls.ca, or phone 705-646-0086.