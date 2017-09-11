Muskoka To-DAILY

Gravenhurst Library software upgrade to limit online access services Wed., Sept. 13

GRAVENHURST — “Please bear with us.”

That’s the word from the Gravenhurst Public Library, as they undergo a major upgrade to its library software Wednesday Sept. 13.

They will have limited service, — and no access to the online catalogue — during upgrade.

This includes access to online resources and Overdrive.

Contact the library if you have any questions.

 

