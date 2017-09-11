Gravenhurst Library software upgrade to limit online access services Wed., Sept. 13
GRAVENHURST — “Please bear with us.”
That’s the word from the Gravenhurst Public Library, as they undergo a major upgrade to its library software Wednesday Sept. 13.
They will have limited service, — and no access to the online catalogue — during upgrade.
This includes access to online resources and Overdrive.
Contact the library if you have any questions.
