Muskoka Wharf splash pad closed for technical repairs

GRAVENHURST — The finicky Muskoka Wharf splash pad is closed again this week, Sept. 11-15.

Effective immediately, the popular pad will be closed for about five business days for technical repairs, says the town’s rec department.

“We apologize for an inconvenience, and will post updates as they are available.”

The pad has been down a few times this summer for repairs.

Work should include water pressure issues and some clogged spouts, including the ring feature.

