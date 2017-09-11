July 28 per cent drier than normal in Muskoka, according to official figures from ECCC

MUSKOKA — As Florida gets pummelled by Irma, Muskokans with winter properties in the Sunshine State are computer tracking how it will affect their winter snowbird destinations in just a couple of months.

Meanwhile, by no comparison, July was a record soaker in the southeast part of Ontario; and unusually dry across in Muskoka and across the entire far north.

Here in Muskoka we only received 67.2 mm of rain, compared to the normal rainfall of 93.7 mm — that’s 26.5 mm less or an anomaly of 28.3 per cent.

As previously reported in an early look at the first month of summer, temperatures were “just right” for many in this province, says Peter Kimbell, warning preparedness meteorologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

He says in a summation of July, that temperatures were in the normal range.

Single-day maximum temperature records were set on July 28 and 29th in northern Ontario and the Far North.

He said in his report Monday, that with regard to precipitation, drier-than-normal conditions were observed in northern and most of southwestern Ontario, where 20-80 mm rain fell.

For many locations, only about a third of the monthly precipitation fell.

As a result, as of Aug. 1 there were 25 active fires in the northeastern region and 64 active fires in the northwestern region. Most of the fires were located in areas where drier conditions were reported.

Wetter-than-normal conditions were observed in portions of northwestern, northeastern, and central Ontario.

Record-breaking precipitation fell in eastern Ontario.

Remember Canada 150 Day in the nation’s capital?

In Ottawa, 250 mm fell in July, matching the regional record set in 1899. Brockville and Cornwall have also seen above normal rainfall amounts this month, causing July 2017 to rank respectively as the 2nd wettest July since 1871 and as the 4th wettest since 1951.



Severe Weather:

The main story this month was the continuation of eastern Ontario’s record-setting wet year into July.

It began on Canada Day (July 1st) with a low pressure system crossing northeastward across the region and giving “Canada 150” partygoers in Ottawa 42 mm of rain, including a thunderstorm just hours before the fireworks display on Parliament Hill.

But it continued to rain, and rain, all month, and culminated with a large rainfall on July 24.

Another eastward-tracking low pressure system dumped 103 mm on Kingston and Brockville, with flash flooding and road closures reported particularly in Kingston in the early morning hours.

Ottawa reported 79 mm from the deluge and by month end the airport had received a total of 250 mm.

This year has also seen record combined June-July rainfalls, in addition to April-July, and a number of locations, including Ottawa, are on track to set all-time records for the most precipitation in a calendar year.

Heavy rainfall events also occurred elsewhere in the province in July, most notably during a storm on July 11/12, as a low pressure system tracked eastward from North Dakota into Minnesota providing heavy rainfall for northwestern Ontario.

Kenora, in particular, received a total of 100 mm over the two days.

There was also localized flooding reported in a few areas north of Toronto (Thornhill) on July 7, due to thunderstorm activity, in addition to 48 mm of rain being reported at Buttonville on July 16, and again on July 20 reports of 50-75 mm in the Greater Toronto Area (North York).

Further north, 48 mm of rain was also reported in Sault Ste. Marie on July 23, which caused the temporary closure of highway 17 near Alona Bay.

July 6 also provided some severe weather to northwestern Ontario, in the form of a supercell thunderstorm spawning a tornado which occurred over a remote section of Quetico Provincial Park, thus causing only tree damage. It was only confirmed after a flyover the next day by provincial Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry aircraft, and was rated an EF2 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, with maximum winds up to 190 km/h – the second confirmed tornado of the year in the province.

July 7 was another active day across southern Ontario, as a cold front crossed the area during the afternoon and evening hours. As scattered thunderstorms developed, some reached severe thresholds and were responsible for downburst wind damage in Seguin Township, east of Parry Sound, in addition to similar tree damage in Cardinal (eastern Ontario) as well as the flash flooding previously mentioned in Thornhill.

The third confirmed tornado of the year occurred on July 12 over Lake Simcoe near Georgina Island. Tornadoes over bodies of water are known as waterspouts. This one is not known to have caused any damage if moved ashore.

The fourth tornado of the year in the province occurred later on the same day to the north of Lucan, in southwestern Ontario. Damage from this event was assessed by engineers from Western University; the worst of the damage was overturned trailers on a farm property. The tornado was rated an EF0 with maximum winds up to 130 km/h.

Record low precipitation reading (in mm):

Location Precipitation Normal Difference Anomaly (%) Previous Record

Kirkland Lake* 23.4 90.5 -67.1 -74.1 1961 (39.1)

Unusual low precipitation readings (in mm), ranked by variation from normal:

Location Precipitation Normal Difference Anomaly (%) Driest since

Kapuskasing 25.8 102.0 -76.2 -74.7 1940 (2nd since 1937)

Pickle Lake 32.6 106.7 -74.1 -69.4 1940 (2nd since 1930)

Timmins 33.3 90.9 -57.6 -63.4 1959 (2nd since 1955)

Moosonee 42.2 96.8 -54.6 -56.4 2011

Geraldton 66.9 108.6 -41.7 -38.4 2016

Toronto Pearson 37.6 75.7 -38.1 -50.3 2015

London 49.6 82.7 -33.1 -40.0 2012

Sarnia 46.6 78.5 -31.9 -40.6 2015

Muskoka 67.2 93.7 -26.5 -28.3 2015

Record high precipitation reading (in mm):

Location Precipitation Normal Difference Anomaly (%) Previous Record

Ottawa Airport 249.8 91.9 157.9 171.8 2009 (243.6)

Unusual high precipitation readings (in mm), ranked by variation from normal:

Location Precipitation Normal Difference Anomaly (%) Wettest since

Ottawa downtown 207.4 E 84.4 123.0 145.7 1899 (3rd since 1890)

Brockville 186.9 86.2 100.7 116.8 1970 (2nd since 1871)

Kenora 186.3 103.4 82.9 80.2 2010

Kingston 144.9 64.3 80.6 125.3 2004

Cornwall 157.6 99.0 58.6 59.2 2006 (4th since 1951)

Sault Ste. Marie 126.4 71.9 54.5 75.8 2013

Wiarton 120.2 65.8 54.4 82.7 1980 (6th since 1947)

Dryden 145.7 E 103.1 42.6 41.3 2015

Buttonville Airport – Markham 121.3 79.0 42.3 53.5 2014

Sudbury 105.0 76.9 28.1 36.5 2009

* identifies that the 1971-2000 normals are used. The 1981-2010 normals are used for the remainder of the stations.

(E indicates an estimated value)