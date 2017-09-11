Muskoka To-DAILY

2 men charged with armed home invasion on Bay Street in Gravenhurst early Saturday

GRAVENHURST — Two Gravenhurst men face a bail hearing Tuesday following a alleged home invasions Saturday in downtowon Gravenhurst.

The two face home invasion charges after a pair of break and enter encounters and robbery attempts by masked men at an apartment on Bay Street.

Provincial police were called to the apartment Sept. 9, 2017, in response to a reported home invasion.

The resident in the apartment claimed one man first came to his residence at 2:30 a.m., but was chased away. He returned with another man just after 4:45 a.m. and tried to enter the residence again, police report.

They were confronted again by the resident and ultimately fled the area.

No one was injured during the interaction.

As a result of their investigation, police located and charged both 28-year-old Nathan Werney and 27-year-old Eric Paulette with the following offences:

Conspiracy to Commit an Indicatable Offence CC 465(1)(c)

Disguise with Intent CC 351(2)

Break and Enter a Place with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence CC 348(1)(a)

Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose CC 88

Robbery with Violence CC 344(1)(b)

The men were held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Bracebridge, ON on September 12, 2017 to answer to their charges.

 

