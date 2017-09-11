Buy a Hortons Smile Cookie to help Ryde Community Co-op Sept. 11-17 in Gravenhurst

GRAVENHURST — Smile if you support the Ryde Community Co-op.

This week — Sept. 11-17 — at the two Tim Hortons in Gravenhurst (in town and on Hwy. 11) coffee drinkers and lunch guests who buy at $1 chocolate chunk Smile Cookie will be helping the rural community centre.

The full dollar, less the tax, goes to the Ryde Co-op, located at 1624 Barkway Road.

You can also pre-order a dozen

As part of Hortons 460 charities they support across Canada, the local restaurant is supporting the hub that offers low and no-cost community programming; including WiFi, a free Seniors Fall Fair, VON SMART exercise classes for seniors, tai chi, bid euchre and free diabetes and wellness programs, a computer lab, low-cost meals and a monthly newsletter.

Vist their website at www.rydecommunityco-op.com; or email them at ryde.coop@gmail.com