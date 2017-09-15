71-year-old man dies in ATV rollover in Minden Township

HALIBURTON — A 71-year-old Scarborough man has died after his ATV rolled on a logging road near here Wednesday.

Provincial police say that on september 13, 2017, at approximately 12:40 p.m., officers from the Haliburton Highlands OPP detachment, along with the Haliburton County Paramedic Services were dispatched to a logging road near Black River Road in the Township of Minden Hills for the report of a single ATV rollover collision.

The driver and lone occupant of the ATV, Blaine McKay, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.