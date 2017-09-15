Gravenhurst woman charged with break-ins, police recover stolen goods in raid Wednesday

GRAVENHURST — A 26-year-old Gravenhurst woman faces a number of break and enter charges following a police raid Wednesday.

Provincial police say that on September 13, 2017, the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit executed a Criminal Code search warrant at a residence in Gravenhurst, and recovered property related to several break and enters and thefts that occurred during the summer months in Gravenhurst.

Police have charged Rachelle MacKey with the following offenses:

Break and Enter CC 348(1) X 2

Possession of Break In Instruments CC 351(1)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime CC 354(1)(a)

Fail to Comply with Probation CC 733.1(1)

Possession of Schedule I Substance CDSA 4(1) X 2

Possession of Schedule II CDSA 4(1)

She appeared before the Bail Court at Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 14.