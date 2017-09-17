Elderberries Choir welcomes new director Jardine at new location at Presbyterian Church ~ new members always welcome

GRAVENHURST – Arts groups continue soar to new levels.

The Elderberries Choir, in Gravenhurst, has a new director and a new location.

And they’re always looking for new members.

After years at the Baptist Church, and most recently under the direction of Deb Tilson, the popular community choir moved to the Knox Presbyterian Church this month.

And they are pleased to welcome Louise Jardine to the position of director of the Elderberries Choir for the 2017-18 season and beyond. Tilson will remain with the choir, but not as director.

According to their great little website, before moving to Washago, Jardine served as choral conductor for the Etobicoke Youth Choir and music director for the Kingsway-Lambton United Church Choir in Toronto.

“Community is very important to me,” she says. “Throughout my life, I have worked in the public school system, my church and local youth choirs to build community through music. Music brings people together, lifts spirits and creates personal well-being. I strive to help each singer develop to the best of their ability to experience the joy of making beautiful music together.”

The choir resumed practices Tuesday Sept. 5

Each week after will be 3:30 – 5:30 they will rehearse at the main street church, at 315 Muskoka Rd. N., Gravenhurst (opposite Gravenhurst Manor and kitty corner from the United Church).

For more information go to their website at www.elderberrieschoir.ca