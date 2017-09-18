Huntsville woman $100,000 Big Spin lotto winner

TORONTO – A Huntsville woman is one of the first big winners of the OLG’s new lottery game.

Lisa Osmond won a $100,000 prize with The Big Spin instant game (#2040) in the first few weeks the game was available.

“My partner and I were out walking our dogs when we stopped to buy coffee and a lottery ticket.

“I played the ticket immediately on the bench outside, but I couldn’t see it too well, as I didn’t have my glasses with me,” she said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim her prize.

“My partner took one look at it and said, ‘I think you won $100,000!’ I couldn’t believe it.”

While Osmond is excited to treat her family to a vacation to Jamaica, the mom of two is also grateful for the sense of calm that this windfall offers, she said in an OLG release Monday.

“I feel so blessed and fortunate to have won. It’s wonderful to know that I can live life a bit more comfortably now,” concluded Lisa.

The Big Spin game is an exciting new $5 game that combines popular scratch play with prizes revealed in-store by an animated spinning wheel on the lottery terminal screen and potentially, an in-person spin on The Big Spin Wheel at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.