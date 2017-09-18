Muskoka To-DAILY

Huntsville woman $100,000 Big Spin lotto winner

TORONTO A Huntsville woman is one of the first big winners of the OLG’s new lottery game.

Lisa Osmond starts the fall off with a $100,000 Big Spin game prize in Toronto.

Lisa Osmond starts the fall off with a $100,000 Big Spin game prize in Toronto.

Lisa Osmond won a $100,000 prize with The Big Spin instant game (#2040) in the first few weeks the game was available.
“My partner and I were out walking our dogs when we stopped to buy coffee and a lottery ticket.

“I played the ticket immediately on the bench outside, but I couldn’t see it too well, as I didn’t have my glasses with me,” she said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim her prize.

“My partner took one look at it and said, ‘I think you won $100,000!’ I couldn’t believe it.”
While Osmond is excited to treat her family to a vacation to Jamaica, the mom of two is also grateful for the sense of calm that this windfall offers, she said in an OLG release Monday.

“I feel so blessed and fortunate to have won. It’s wonderful to know that I can live life a bit more comfortably now,” concluded Lisa.

The Big Spin game is an exciting new $5 game that combines popular scratch play with prizes revealed in-store by an animated spinning wheel on the lottery terminal screen and potentially, an in-person spin on The Big Spin Wheel at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=28605

Posted by on Sep 18 2017. Filed under Headlines. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru