Health unit issues don’t drink water warning for residents on Peninsula Lake hit with blue-green algae bloom

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

HUNTSVILLE — Warms weather may have its drawbacks for a major Muskoka Lake, says the health unit.

Lab results this week have confirmed the presence of a blue-green algae bloom in Peninsula Lake, said Thursday (Sept. 21).

Ontario’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MOECC) has confirmed the presence of algae that are capable of producing toxins.

But toxins were not detected.

However, although toxins were not detected at this time, the health unit continues to warn residents around the lake to avoid using the water for drinking or food preparation, including breastmilk substitute (infant formula).

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and the MOECC will continue to monitor the lake and updates will be posted on the health unit’s website at www.smdhu.org/algae<http://www.smdhu.org/algae>.

Blooms may make the water look bluish-green, or like green pea soup or turquoise paint. Avoid swimming in areas where blooms are visible. Symptoms from consuming toxins from a blue-green algae bloom can include diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, headaches and can be more serious if water is swallowed in large quantities. Pets should also avoid contact with the water.

To learn more about blue-green algae visit the health unit website at www.simcoemuskokahealth.org<http://www.simcoemuskokahealth.org>, or call Health Connection weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520.