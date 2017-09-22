Books For Brunch, Sat. Sept. 23, family reading event at BB Public School

GRAVENHURST — The Gravenhurst Public Library and partnering Muskoka Family Literacy Group members would like to invite area families to attend their free ‘Books For Brunch’ event on Saturday September 23, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 am at the Bracebridge Public School, 90 McMurray St. Bracebridge.

“We really want to encourage families in Gravenhurst and Bracebridge to come out for this fantastic annual event,” said Julia Reinhart, chief librarian at the Gravenhurst Public Library. “Kids will have an opportunity to get a free book, participate in some great activities and watch a musical performance by Jam Sandwich. Literacy should be fun and we plan to have lots of fun this Saturday,” said Reinhart.

The event is funded and organized by Muskoka Family Literacy Group including (The Gravenhurst Public Library, Bracebridge Public Library and Muskoka Family Focus).

Strong literacy skills are essential for a child’s success at school and bringing families together to celebrate literacy through play, art activities, music and storytelling helps to enhance such an important and foundation building life skills.