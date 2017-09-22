Clement recruits Sawdust City Brewing owner in fight against Liberal ‘tax grab’

GRAVENHURST – There was no cheers this morning at Sawdust City in Gravenhurst.

Parry Sound-Muskoka MP, Tony Clement, visited Sawdust City Brewery in Gravenhurst Friday to “highlight the serious concerns local business owners have with the Liberal government’s proposed tax grab.

“Businesses like Sawdust City Brewing Company, and thousands of others across Parry Sound-Muskoka and the country, are realizing the vast negative impact these changes will have on their ability to expand and create jobs,” he said in release immediately after the event.

“These changes will impose a double taxation on local businesses and family farmers, meaning they will pay a 73% tax rate on their investment income.”

He says Prime Minister Justin Trudea and his Finance Minister Bill Morneau have no answers as to why they want to burden business owners, like Rob Engman, owner of Sawdust City Brewing Company, with higher taxes, jeopardizing job creation and expansion.

“These changes are certainly worrisome. It is already challenging for business owners to succeed and expand, and additional roadblocks put in place by the government are not helpful. I sincerely hope the Liberal government will hear the concerns of business owners like myself and abandon these tax changes in favour of much needed incentives for small business,” said Engman.

Check out the video from Sawdust City on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/tonyclementpsm/videos/1666207980070638/

Clement will be hosting two public information sessions on the proposed tax changes:

Friday Oct. 6 in Partnership with the Parry Sound Area Chamber of Commerce Parry Sound Community Hub 10 a.m. to noon, 82 Gibson St.

And Thursday Oct. 12, at the Quality Inn, 300 Ecclestone Dr. in Bracebridge, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Guest Speakers, Ken Garth, Scott Conner BDO Canada LLP.

Please RSVP to lorraineetler@gmail.com