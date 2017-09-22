3 people hospitalized after Hwy. 11 S. crash Friday at Kirk Line West in Bracebridge

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

BRACEBRIDGE — Two of three people hospitalized after a car that went off Hwy. 11 here early this morning were airlifted to Toronto for more care.

Provincial police report that on Friday, Sept. 22, at 1 a.m., OPP from Bracebridge officers were dispatched to a single vehicle collision on Hwy. 11 S. near Kirk Line West in Bracebridge.

The vehicle drove through a highway sign as it left the roadway and came to rest on the west side of the highway.

Muskoka EMS and Bracebridge Fire Department members attended to assist and all three occupants were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

OPP say two have since been airlifted to Toronto area hospitals.

Highway 11 South was closed in that area as the OPP Technical Traffic Collison Investigators (TTCI) conducted an investigation into the collision and has since been re-opened.

