James Street traffic slowed 6 weeks for rebuild in Gravenhurst

GRAVENHURST — Drivers looking to detour downtown Gravenhurst are in for a rough ride to early November.

Traffic will be slowed to one lane during the next six weeks as the west end of James Street is reconstructed.

The reconstruction of James Street west in Gravenhurst from North Muldrew Lake Road to Fernwood Drive begins Monday, Sept. 25, with an approximate construction duration of six weeks.

That’s between the ambulance station and the water treatment plant, past the ball park.

Traffic flow will be reduced during the construction operation, says a town notice Saturday.

Take your time heading east or west, and watch for school children.

