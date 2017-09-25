Local LHIN working to ensure health services also available in French

The North Simcoe Muskoka Local Health Integration Network (NSM LHIN) recognized the 7th annual Franco-Ontarian Day, Sept. 25, as it works to ensure Francophones in the region can access timely and appropriate health services and programs in French.

In a release Monday, the local LHIN called the work “important, because it promotes inclusiveness and diversity by providing the ability for people to speak their first language when they require a critical service such as health care.”

NSM LHIN’s goal is to ensure that health service planning reflects the needs and priorities of the Francophone population, which in North Simcoe Muskoka is nearly 2.7 per cent of the total population, or close to 12,000 people.

The release says the next steps across the North Simcoe Muskoka region include support for the work being done by two local health service providers with partial designations in process, and one working towards full designation. Designation under the French Language Services Act recognizes the organization’s capacity to provide services in French, in accordance with the criteria set out by the Ministry of Francophone Affairs.