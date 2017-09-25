Muskoka To-DAILY

Local LHIN working to ensure health services also available in French

The North Simcoe Muskoka Local Health Integration Network (NSM LHIN) recognized the 7th annual Franco-Ontarian Day, Sept. 25, as it works to ensure Francophones in the region can access timely and appropriate health services and programs in French.

Kirsten Parker, NSM LHIN board chair, left, chats with Ontario Minister of Francophone Affairs Marie-France Lalonde, centre, and Estelle Duchon, executive director of Entitle 4.

Kirsten Parker, NSM LHIN board chair, left, chats with Ontario Minister of Francophone Affairs Marie-France Lalonde, centre, and Estelle Duchon, executive director of Entitle 4.

In a release Monday, the local LHIN called the work “important, because it promotes inclusiveness and diversity by providing the ability for people to speak their first language when they require a critical service such as health care.”

NSM LHIN’s goal is to ensure that health service planning reflects the needs and priorities of the Francophone population, which in North Simcoe Muskoka is nearly 2.7 per cent of the total population, or close to 12,000 people.

The release says the next steps across the North Simcoe Muskoka region include support for the work being done by two local health service providers with partial designations in process, and one working towards full designation. Designation under the French Language Services Act recognizes the organization’s capacity to provide services in French, in accordance with the criteria set out by the Ministry of Francophone Affairs.

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=28634

Posted by on Sep 25 2017. Filed under District News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru