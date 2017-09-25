Gravenhurst Horticultural Society honors greenest thumbs in town

Lois Cooper | Horticultural Society

GRAVENHURST — The Gravenhurst Horticultural Society held their 2017 awards ceremonies Tuesday evening at the Gravenhurst Seniors Centre, following their Aug. 19 Flower Show.

It was a truly celebratory gathering as they celebrated an increase in participation, attendance and community support.



Special Awards were won by the following:

People’s Choice Award $15 – Betty Franklin;

Highest Points in Show Headliners Salon $40 gift certificate – Pat Wright;

Highest Number of Exhibits Vessey’s $20 gift certificate – Pat Wright;

New Exhibitors Lois Cooper and Cathie Loucks $10 each;

Highest Points Vegetables The Bakery $20 gift certificate – Pat Wright;

Best Hanging Basket Jonathon Bullock Pottery coffee mug – Helen Waters;

Best Mixed Bouquet $15 – Pat Wright;

Highest Points Herbs $10 Cavill Funeral Home – Margaret Terry;

Highest Points Houseplants Blooming Muskoka $20 gift card – Shirley Green;

Highest Points Perennials Andrea Lask Flowers – 3 perennials – Pat Wright; Highest Points Annuals $25 Tina Stone; Highest Points Roses Laurie Dixon and Shirley Green $12.50 each.

Judge’s Choice awards were as follows:

Best Creative Design Terry’s Independent Grocer $50 gift card – Betty Franklin;

Best Flower in Show $10 – Margaret Terry; Best Perennial $10 – Lois Cooper;

Best Dahlia $10 – Pat Wright;

Best Flowering Houseplant GH Home Hardware garden shears and gloves – Tina Stone.

Creative Design Awards were as follows:

Young at Heart Gravenhurst Giant Tiger $20 gift card – Betty Franklin;

Victoria’s Glory Gina Denne Pottery serving tray – Pat Wright;

A Common Delight Bird house by Rinty Van Dyk – Margaret Terry;

Grass and Beyond Blaine’s Auto oil change $79.99 value – Pat Wright;

At the Dock Gravenhurst Giant Tiger $20 gift card – Pat Wright;

Dockside Wonder Gina Denne Pottery mosquito burner – Laurie Dixon;

Pocket Change Muskoka Lakes Gardens & More $25 gift certificate – Iva Hodge;

Mason Jar Duo -Gravenhurst Canadian Tire set of large urns – Iva Hodge;

A Garden Painting Muskoka Lakes Gardens & More $25 gift certificate – Pat Wright and for Hats off to Gravenhurst

Gravenhurst Sobey’s gift card $25 – Laurie Dixon.

A special thanks for all our community supporters who help make the show fabulous. They were: Andrea Lask Flowers, Blaine’s Auto, Blooming Muskoka, Gravenhurst Canadian Tire, Cavill Turner Funeral Home, Earth Stone & Fire,Gina Denne Pottery, Gravenhurst Giant Tiger, Gravenhurst Home Hardware, Headliners Hair Salon, Jonathon Bullock Pottery, The Bakery, Muskoka Lakes Gardens and More, Muskoka Pro Auto, Ratcliff Autobody, Rinty Van Dyke, Sobey’s, Terry’s Independent Grocer, Thompson’s Glass, Vessey’s.