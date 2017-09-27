Federal offender sought around Orillia, Barrie

TORONTO — Residents around Orillia and Barrie are asked to keep an eye out for a missing federal offender.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of parole.

Robert Charles Jones is described as a caucasian male, 61, 5-foot-10, 220 pounds, with blue eyes and brown and grey receding hair.

He has numerous tattoos on his right upper arm and forearm.

He is serving a 16-year sentence for manslaughter.

The offender is known to frequent the Barrie, Orillia, Angus and Collingwood areas and was last seen in Barrie on Sept. 25, 2017.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.