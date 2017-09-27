Driver accused of speeding 144 km/h in a 60 zone

TINY TOWNSHIP — A teen driver caught doing 84 km/h over the speed limit has been charged with stunt driving.

Provincial police report that on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2017, at approximately 12:44 p.m., an OPP officer from the Southern Georgian Bay detachment was doing a radar check on Baseline Road in Tiny Township.

They say the officer observed the driver of a black Mazda M3 travelling at a high rate of speed and determined the speed to be 144 km/hr. in a 60 km/hr. zone.

As a result of the traffic stop, Garrett Hopkinson, 19, of Innisfil, has been charged with:

— Speeding 50 km/hr Over the Posted Speed Limit contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

— Stunt Driving in Relation to Excessive Speed contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

The vehicle was impounded for seven days as a result of the stunt driving charge.

The driver is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on Nov. 2, in Penetanguishene.

Police remind motorists that an essential part of the enforcement job is to save lives and reduce injuries on our roadways. Educating the public about safe driving practices is a priority.