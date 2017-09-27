4th annual Rotary-Salvation Army food drive on in Gravenhurst Tues., Oct. 3, at 6 p.m.

GRAVENHURST – Residents are asked to leave a bag or two of food at their front door or at the end of their driveway on Tuesday, Oct. 3, for the 4th annual Rotary food drive for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

Club members will be driving around local streets and will have runners from Scouts, Guides and the two elementary and the high school picking up the bags at each home after 6 p.m.

They will then be taken to the Salvation Army’s Food Bank at the church Citadel for sorting.

Anyone who missed the pickup can also drop off their donation there between 6-8 p.m.

The volunteers will be meeting at the Royal Canadian Legion at 5:30 p.m. to pick up route maps and enjoy a hot dog and drink beforehand, compliments of the legion.

This is fourth annual pickup by the Gravenhurst Rotary.

Bracebridge also holds a food drive the same night.

For more information, contact any Rotarian.

Doorknocker reminders (see attachment) are being left at homes this week.