TransCanada Pipelines work this fall, spring in Gravenhurst, Severn Township

GRAVENHURST — TransCanada Pipelines Ltd. is replacing sections of their natural gas pipeline in Gravenhurst and south in the Township of Severn.

The work includes under the Severn River.

The general location of the project area is shown in the map. The project was approved by the National Energy Board on July 18, 2017.

Work on the five-month project is planned to start from now and go to December; then take a four-month winter break and resume in March and be complete in June 2018

The plan is to replacing approximately 1.8 km of existing 36” pipeline.

– 1.4 km of this pipeline will be placed into the existing easement.

– 400 metres of this pipeline will be installed via a trenchless crossing method known as Direct Pipe Installation (DPI), under the Severn River. Additional easement and temporary work space will be required.

– The existing 36” pipeline under the Severn River will be decommissioned.

Replacing approximately 900 metres of 30” pipeline entirely within our existing easement

– Temporary work space will be required to complete this work safely and efficiently.

Construction permit activities are approved from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

According to the company and town, here’s what to expect during construction:

Additional temporary workspace and right-of-way will be required in addition to temporary infrastructure (e.g. access, equipment lay down area).

There will also be an increase in traffic flow in and around the project area. TransCanada is working with the municipalities and the community to minimize disruption as much as possible.

There will be heavy equipment on work sites for use in earth moving, excavation, material handling/hauling, welding and testing.

Dust control measures will be implemented to minimize effects on neighbours. Post-construction monitoring will be completed, which will review the success of re-establishing pre-construction state.

Officials say the project area will be monitored by security 24/7.

If you have questions about the project, please contact TransCanada: Sara Beasley, public affairs adviser, 416.869.2123; or email her at sara_beasley@transcanada.com