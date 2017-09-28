Sparrow Lake Historical Society members hoping to re-invigorate Kilworthy Park

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

KILWORTHY — Rural folks never give up.

Hardly has the autumn harvest been brought in and the fall fair celebrations have ended, and already they’re digging in for spring.

Not resting on their summer laurels, are these hale and hearty seniors.

The Sparrow Lake Historical Society (SLHS) is among those with the pioneer spirit continuing to flow through their aging bones.

At their post summer meeting in September, the ladies and gentlemen took a road trip up the back road to neighbouring Severn Bridge to visit the Kilworthy Park, which they consider part of their own.

A kind of trip down memory lane, for the group that has a history book out on the area, including Kilworthy.

There they hope to resurrect the small, almost postage stamp park into a renewed landmark.

It’s size is appropriate, as it’s just across the road from the old Schulz’ country store, which actually was a postal stop.

They hope to re-invigorate the parkette, which in recent years had been the site of the Town of Gravenhurst’s Canada Day celebrations, before moving into town and Gull Lake Rotary Park.

Now the SLHS, according to member Elizabeth Chish Graham, plan to pull together the few old weathered benches installed when the Kilworthy Park was dedicated in 1994.

They’ll clean up a rock garden, add flowers and just generally pretty up the corner intersection.

For more information or to help or donate, contact the SLHS through Graham at 687-4727 or by email at 2lizbet@gmail.com.

Graham also penned this lovely poem about the park and the rock that dominates that landscape.

An Ode to A Rock:

A rock waiting in a quarry in Kilworthy

It was born in th ice age with a purpose long ago

It waited while the tall timers met their fate around it

It waited knowing what it would be time to go

It watched as hardy settlers came to Kilworthy

It watched to see what lay in store.

It watched as the land and water changed around it

It listened to all the local lore

Then many years thereafter

A book about the lore was done

About all the environs of Kilworthy

And all about it’s native son

It knew the time had come to move it

It would be a monument to all who came

To all who passed along a pathway

That meandered to where the rock would lay

From the book some loving words and drawings

On a plaque affixed forevermore

For all to come and read and ponder

The history of the rock and lore.