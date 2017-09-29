Two drivers charged with impaired driving in separate accidents Monday in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE — Two people have been charged with impaired driving in separate accidents here Monday morning and night, including one woman who was travelling on the wrong side of the road, say provincial police.

They say that on Monday September 25, 2017, Huntsville OPP, along with Huntsville Fire and Muskoka EMS were called to a serious crash in the Village of Port Sydney.

Just after 4:30 p.m., a Honda Civic they say was traveling on the wrong side of the road on Muskoka Road #10, just north of South Mary Lake Road.

Another Honda Civic was travelling in the other direction attempted to get out of the way of the oncoming vehicle but was not successful.

It was struck by the oncoming vehicle.

A police investigation found that the female driver, Courtney Momikos-Smallbrook, 21, of Oshawa, had been drinking.

As a result, she has since been charged with Impaired Driving under the Criminal Code of Canada.

She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Huntsville on November 1, 2017, to answer to her charges.

She suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to a local hospital.

The other driver was not injured.

Also Monday, later at 10 p.m. Huntsville OPP attended a vehicle that had driven into the swamp on Brunel Road in the town of Huntsville.

Investigation found that the person who had been driving the pickup truck had been drinking.

As a result Robert McArthur, of Huntsville, was charged with Impaired Driving and Having more than 80mgs of alcohol per 100mltrs of blood under the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on October 18, 2017 to answer to his charges. He suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Huntsville OPP would like to remind the public that drinking and driving is unacceptable, putting the motoring public at great risk. If you are planning on drinking alcohol, find a ride, stay over, but don’t drink and drive.