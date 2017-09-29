Muskoka To-DAILY

Wanted man eludes OPP after foot chase and flees in car after crashing into police cruiser in Huntsville Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE – Police looking for a wanted man were out-run and had one of their cruisers smashed by a male who sped away, eluding pursuing officers.

Provincial police say that on Friday, September 27, the OPP received information that a male who has an outstanding warrant was in the area of Ott Drive in the town of Huntsville.

Just after noon Huntsville detachment members located the male in the parking lot.

After a short foot pursuit the male managed to get into his vehicle, taking off at a high rate of speed, but not before making contact with a police cruiser.

As a result of this investigation Huntsville OPP is actively looking for the suspect Marcel Zimmerman, 42, of Penetanguishene.

He faces Criminal Code charges as a result of the September 27, 2017 incident.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the accused is asked to contact Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers.

