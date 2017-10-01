Overnight canoe accident leaves 2 of 4 men missing in Sturgeon Lake early Sunday

CITY OF KAWARTHA LAKES — Police divers are looking for two people who may have drowned in a canoe accient Sunday morning.

They say early this morning, at approximately 2:35 a.m. on October 1, 2017, emergency services personnel, including officers from the City of Kawartha Lakes detachment of the OPP were called to assist with a canoe that had capsized on Sturgeon Lake.

A canoe with four young adult males from the Toronto area capsized on Sturgeon Lake.

One occupant swam to shore; a second occupant was rescued from the water by OPP officers using a civilian boat.

The third and fourth occupants are not accounted for.

None of the occupants were wearing life jackets.

OPP resources including the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) will be at the location today. The investigation is continuing. Updates will be provided when available.