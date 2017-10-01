Muskoka To-DAILY

Special town council meetings Thursday on fate of Muskoka Centre in Gravenhurst

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — There could be movement on the Muskoka Centre this week.

If a new deal has been worked out it would delay the opening to at least 2019.

Town council will hold a closed door meeting Thursday, Oct. 5, regarding the Lake Muskoka site slated for a Chinese bilingual high school proposal.

The town has been involved in negotiations with the province since last spring to buy the property and flip it over to the school partners Knightstone Capital Management and Maple Leaf Schools — at what they have said is no cost to the town.

A first offer was turned down by the province.

An open, public meeting, will follow at 3 p.m.

See the town website for the agenda.

The open session report will be uploaded next week and prior to the meeting, said a town release Friday.

