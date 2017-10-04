GHS Alumni Reunion game Oct. 7 celebrates 1993 all-Ontario championship hoops team

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — Winning a provincial championship is a big, big deal.

Twenty-five years ago the GHS boys senior basketball team gave the school its one and only Ontario title.

Sure, Gravenhurst High School teams had won all kinds of Parry Sound-Muskoka championships — and even some Georgian Bay Secondary School (GBSSA) titles.

But never were they able to boast they were the best in the province.

This Saturday morning, to mark that historic 1993 victory, some former members of that team will suit up in the Gryphon gym — site of their many memorable wins en route — to play the current senior team.

With the help of GHS teacher Mandy Dart, whose brother Joel played on the team, Mike Janke and Joel arranged the Alumni Reunion Game commemorating that ‘A’ school division gold medal win at OFSSA (Ontario Federation of Secondary School Athletics).

Janke and Dart were originally going to just have a game with some referees, family and friends, said Janke.

“However, when we won back then, the town and the community really treated us well,” he said in an email Monday.

“We received Certificates of Achievement from the Town of Gravenhurst in a ceremony at the Opera House which, as high school students was pretty cool.

“Given the support we received, Joel and I thought we’d ramp this up a bit and try to raise some food and funds for charity.

“Given it’s Thanksgiving Weekend, the food drive really made sense.

“The Rotary Bursary Fund for the school was also a ‘no brainer.’”

Janke says the event includes a game where the “seasoned veterans” from a quarter century ago will take on the “young up-and-comers” from the current GHS boys’ basketball team.

There will also be a 50/50 draw and a three-point and bump contest at the half for spectators to participate in.

While the winner of the of the three-point competition gets the cash prize, the runners up go home with free Pita Pit coupons courtesy of the event sponsor Andrew Bridle, the Muskoka Pita Pit franchise owner, who is also providing free lunch for the players.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with a tip-off at 10 a.m.