Gravenhurst Horticultural Society welcomes herbalist Laura Gilmore to speak on edible plants Oct. 17

Lois Cooper | Gravenhurst Horticultural Society

GRAVENHURST — The Gravenhurst Horticultural Society is looking forward to the next meeting on Tues., Oct. 17, when they will host speaker Laura Gilmore, who will be speaking on wild edible plants.

Gilmore has always lived a life connected to nature. She was born in the Niagara Region in a rural farming area, and interacted with the plants on her grandparents’ farm, and while being taken on plant walks by the Italian woman who used to take care of her. Her family moved to Muskoka when she was 11, and Laura fell in love with the landscape and plants of the area.

She became fascinated with wild plants as food and as medicine, and began experimenting and learning.

After college, Gilmour spent three years learning sustainable agriculture and herbalism in Western Canada and the U.S., and earned a Permaculture Design Certification in California.

While interning on permaculture farms, Laura learned about all aspects of gardening, and also wild foods harvesting and herbal medicine preparation, as well as planting food forests, learning about mushroom cultivation, and animal husbandry.

Gilmour has developed a passion for traditional living skills and has spent years learning primitive arts such as basket making, traditional hide tanning, and friction fire making.

As well she has developed strong naturalist skills and worked for several years as an environmental consultant refining her botanical identification skills for Central Ontario species, performing large scale ecological mapping, developing ecological restoration plans, conducting and wildlife research.

She is a Level III certified wildlife tracker in track and sign identification and has applied these skills through assisting in research of Eastern Wolves and Lynx.

But the thing that she was always most passionate about was working with plants.

For more than 14 years she has been learning how to prepare wild foods, make her own medicines and this empowered her in her ability to sustain herself from the land she lives on.

Gilmour is a community herbalist, and focuses her formulas on safe and effective remedies to maintain health and vitality.

For more on her, go to her website at www.wildmuskokabotanicals.ca

The Gravenhurst Horticultural Society meeting starts 7:30 p.m. at the Gravenhurst Seniors Centre, 480 First St. N. Refreshments included.

Members $2; guests $5.