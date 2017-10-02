Muskoka To-DAILY

Community future town halls Oct. 3 in Bracebridge; and on Oct. 4 in Gravenhurst

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

MUSKOKA — Bracebridge and Gravenhurst are both holding town halls the next two days planning for the future of their towns.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, Bracebridge Bracebridge invites you to participate in their 2018-2028 Strategic Planning Process.

The Strategic Plan is a guiding document for council and town staff that reflects our community objectives and shapes our priorities for the next 10 years.

The Town of Bracebridge wants your input as we update our current Strategic Plan and look ahead to our future.

“We value your feedback and encourage you to add your voice to the discussion,” planning head Cheryl Kelly say in a release reminder Monday.

Join them to learn more and have your say.

Project presentation will include:

o What’s a Strategic Plan?

o Highlights of Bracebridge’s current strategic plan

o Opportunity for community input

Community Consultation Meeting Details – Public Meeting #3

Tuesday, October 3, 2017

7 p.m. sign-in

7:15 p.m. presentation followed by facilitated open house discussion.

Location: Bracebridge Sportsplex, Community Hall

110 Clearbrook Trail, Bracebridge

For updates visit the website @ www.bracebridge.ca/Future

GRAVENHURST:

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 9 a.m., at the Marriott Hotel, a “Community Engagement” will take place, says economic development officer Jeff Loney.

The Gravenhurst Economic Development department invites all interested community members to join them at the Residence Inn Gravenhurst Muskoka Wharf.

Joining the Town of Gravenhurst to help lead the session will be Sandy Lockhart, manager of the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce and Lindsay Fetterley-Coles, Downtown BIA manager.

The panel will share an overview of projects and initiatives currently in progress and provide an update on planned developed for 2018.

“We will explain why the community as a whole should be interested in the future development of our town,” said Loney. “We’re looking for all perspectives from attendees, to assist in shaping and implementing upcoming projects.”