Sugar Plum Market Nov. 4 Gravenhurst Anglican Church

GRAVENHURST — Got a sweet tooth? Or are you hungering for Christmas early.

Well, St. James Anglican Church, Gravenhurst, 191 Hotchkiss St., can help.

They present their Sugar Plum Market Saturday, November 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lunch will consist of chili, roll and dessert and will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The cost of the lunch is $7.

There will also be a craft table, bake table, a “Treasure Table,” jewellery, and Christmas tables.

Come — bring a friend — and get a head start on your Christmas shopping and baking.

