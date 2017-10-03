Sugar Plum Market Nov. 4 Gravenhurst Anglican Church
GRAVENHURST — Got a sweet tooth? Or are you hungering for Christmas early.
Well, St. James Anglican Church, Gravenhurst, 191 Hotchkiss St., can help.
They present their Sugar Plum Market Saturday, November 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lunch will consist of chili, roll and dessert and will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The cost of the lunch is $7.
There will also be a craft table, bake table, a “Treasure Table,” jewellery, and Christmas tables.
Come — bring a friend — and get a head start on your Christmas shopping and baking.
