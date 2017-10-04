Tax town halls hosted by MP Clement, with BDO Canada guest speakers Oct. 6 &12
PARRY SOUND-MUSKOKA — Tory MP Tony Clement is hosting a couple of town halls to on the Liberal government`s proposed tax changes.
The first is Friday October 6, in Partnership with the Parry Sound Area Chamber of Commerce
Parry Sound Community Hub.
It’s on from 10 a.m. to noon, at 82 Gibson St.
The second is over in Muskoka Thursday, October 12, at the Quality Inn, 300 Ecclestone Dr., in Bracebridge, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Guest Speakers are Ken Garth and Scott Conner BDO Canada LLP.
Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=28695
Posted by Mark on Oct 4 2017. Filed under District News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Recent Comments