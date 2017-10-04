Muskoka To-DAILY

Tax town halls hosted by MP Clement, with BDO Canada guest speakers Oct. 6 &12

PARRY SOUND-MUSKOKA — Tory MP Tony Clement is hosting a couple of town halls to on the Liberal government`s proposed tax changes.

The first is Friday October 6, in Partnership  with the Parry Sound Area Chamber of Commerce

Parry Sound Community Hub.

It’s on from 10 a.m. to noon, at 82 Gibson St.

The second is over in Muskoka Thursday, October 12, at the Quality Inn, 300 Ecclestone Dr., in Bracebridge, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Guest Speakers are Ken Garth and Scott Conner BDO Canada LLP.

