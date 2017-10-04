Miller paints dire picture if minimum wages inch toward liveable wage in Ontario

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

QUEEN’S PARK – MPP Norm Miller had more dire and predictable predictions for the local labour market Monday regarding raises in the provincial minimum wage.

The Parry Sound-Muskoka provincial parliamentary representative painted a bleak picture workers in his riding and all small businesses in Ontario.

He claims it will raise prices, cut employee hours, lead to staff layoffs, and even some business closures if further proposed labour law changes go through as introduced.

The labour law changes, proposed in Bill 148, were introduced on the last day of the spring session, as further improvements to the minium wage increases already introduced, and with a goal toward liveable wages for all Ontarians.

In a speech in the legislature he told the government he sent surveys to more than 2,000 businesses in June to find out how this legislation would impact jobs in Parry Sound-Muskoka and received more than 200 responses.

Miller summarized the responses he received and read the comments from many local employers who said they would have to raise prices, cut hours, lay off staff and, in some cases, close.

“It was important I put the comments of local employers on the record because the committee hearings about this Bill were held during the summer when tourism businesses were too busy to present,” he said.

Many businesses told Miller they wouldn’t be able to raise prices enough to cover the increase in minimum wage and that all their employees would expect an equal raise.

Miller also brought forward specific concerns that the towing industry has with the on-call provisions that require employees be paid three hours wages for every day they are on call.

He also raised the concerns of people in weather-dependent businesses like golf courses, tourism operators and construction companies that are worried about the costs of having to pay staff three hours wages for cancelled shifts.