MAHC survey seeks input on future of hospitals by Oct. 13

MUSKOKA — Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is planning for the future and is creating a long-term vision of how hospital services should be delivered in the year 2030 and beyond.

MAHC wants to know what’s important to you about the future.

They ask you to take some time to give your feedback on three different potential models for providing hospital care in the future, and criteria for evaluating the models.

Information is posted on the MAHC website, and the online survey is available until Friday, October 13, 2017 at www.mahc.ca/survey.

Be part of shaping the future of hospital care in Muskoka and area. Learn more about MAHC’s future planning journey to date by visiting www.mahc.ca/planning-for-the-future.