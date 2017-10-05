Muskoka To-DAILY

54th annual “South Muskoka Walking, Marching, Cycling, Swimming, Paddling and Save White Lake Society” walk huge success

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

TORRANCEThe group with the longest monkier in the world held their 54th annual walk Saturday.

The “South Muskoka Walking, Marching, Cycling, Swimming, Paddling and Save White Lake Society” paraded out to Camp Pinecrest.

The 5K walk is a tradition started by late lawyer John Christensen and Cyril Fry, 91, who joined them for lunch.

According to Dave Christensen, who helped organize the event with his sister Lisa, 125 participants from infants to 91-year-old Fry took part.

“And everyone wore their reddest Canada colours to commemorate Canada’s 150th birthday,” said Dave, who came up from Barrie for the walk.

“It was an amazing day, walking with longtime friends and enjoying the start of the colour season in Muskoka.”

