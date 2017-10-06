Rotary Club of Gravenhurst Food Drive collects 8,200 lbs from generous community donors with help of young volunteers

Barb McCabe | Rotary PR

GRAVENHURST — On Tuesday our Rotary Club — along with wonderful assistance from students at Beechgrove and GPS, Scouts, fellow Rotarians and friends — walked the streets of our town picking up donations of food to assist the Salvation Army’s Food Bank.

Door knockers were hung one week prior to remind residents of this drive.

Good weather, wonderful volunteers and generous food donations were the result.

We have just been advised by the Salvation Army that on the one day of the food drive over 8,200 lbs of food was collected.

That will really help out families this Thanksgiving weekend and beyond for awhile.

We wish to thank our giving community. We are sure that many in need had a happy Thanksgiving because of kind folks in Gravenhurst.

And thanks to our partners at the Royal Canadian Legion, who provided their annual pre-pickup barbecue for the volunteerrs.