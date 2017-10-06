Muskoka To-DAILY

Rotary Club of Gravenhurst Food Drive collects 8,200 lbs from generous community donors with help of young volunteers

Barb McCabe | Rotary PR

Volunteer runners Paige LaHay and Nikita Benson fill a pickup with food donations Tuesday night.

Volunteer runners Paige LaHay and Nikita Benson fill a pickup with food donations Tuesday night.

GRAVENHURST — On Tuesday our Rotary Club — along with wonderful assistance from students at Beechgrove and GPS, Scouts, fellow Rotarians and friends — walked the streets of our town picking up donations of food to assist the Salvation Army’s Food Bank.

Door knockers were hung one week prior to remind residents of this drive.

Good weather, wonderful volunteers and generous food donations were the result.

We have just been advised by the Salvation Army that on the one day of the food drive over 8,200 lbs of food was collected.

That will really help out families this Thanksgiving weekend and beyond for awhile.

We wish to thank our giving community. We are sure that many in need had a happy Thanksgiving because of kind folks in Gravenhurst.

And thanks to our partners at the Royal Canadian Legion, who provided their annual pre-pickup barbecue for the volunteerrs.

Scout members tighten their running shoes to go door-to-door.

Scout members tighten their running shoes to go door-to-door.

Beechgrove students were on the job at the legion for a barbecue and to pick up their routes before the fourth annual Rotary food drive.

Beechgrove students were on the job at the legion for a barbecue and to pick up their routes before the fourth annual Rotary food drive.

 

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=28714

Posted by on Oct 6 2017. Filed under District News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru