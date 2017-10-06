Muskoka To-DAILY

Driver asks girls to get in car; they call police in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE On Wednesday October 4, 2017 just after 3:15 p.m. three young girls were walking home after school.

Police say they were approached on Caroline St W. in the town of Huntsville by a male in a car asking them to get in.

The girls did not engage in conversation with this male and immediately ran home.

Huntsville OPP is looking to speak to the male, he is described as being in his late 50s, long light coloured hair and driving a small grey car.

Anyone who may have seen this vehicle in the area of Caroline St. W. or knows who this person could be is asked to contact Huntsville OPP.

Huntsville OPP would like to remind parents to be diligent in speaking to their children about not approaching vehicles unless they know the owner, and practice “what if” situations, should someone approach them.

 

 

