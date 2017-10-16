Older man in grey/silver vehicle sought after girls asked to get in car in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE — Police are looking for an older man in a grey or silver-coloured sedan after a second incent this month in which a female student and some young girls were approached and asked to get into a car.

Police say that on Friday October 13 at approximately 8:50 a.m. a female student was walking to a local public school when she was approached on Centre Street North in the town of Huntsville by a male driving a car.

The male asked her to get into the car and said he was going to drive her to school. The male referenced having permission from her parents. The female student did not get in the vehicle and the male drove away.

The male was described as wearing a grey hoodie, approximately 60-70 years of age, and possibly having a white scruffy beard. The male was also described as bald on the top of his head with white / grey hair on the sides.

The vehicle he was driving was described as an older grey/ silver 4dr sedan with rust at the bottom.

Huntsville OPP is also currently investigating a similar incident that occurred October 4, on Main Street West near Station Road.

In that incident, police say the driver of a grey car approached three young girls and asked them to get in.

The girls did not engage in conversation with this male and immediately ran home.

Police believe that these incidents may be related due to the similarities of the suspect and suspect vehicle.

Police ask that anyone who may have seen this vehicle or knows who this person could be is asked to contact Huntsville OPP.

They also remind parents to be diligent in speaking to their children about not approaching vehicles unless they know the owner, and practice “what if” situations should someone approach them.