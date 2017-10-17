St. James’ classical music series continues Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.
GRAVENHURST – In the continuation of their 150th anniversary music series, on Sunday, October 22, at 2 p.m., St. James Anglican Church Gravenhurst presents another Muskoka classical concert.
Members of the local septet include Karen Richardson and Jeff Robertson on flutes; Phillip Morehead at the piano; Patricia Morehead and Jill Pulchar on oboes; Neil Barlow on trumpet and Kim Barlow on saxophone.
Free will offering at door welcome.
Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=28727
Posted by Mark on Oct 17 2017. Filed under District News, Events. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Recent Comments