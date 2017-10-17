St. James’ classical music series continues Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

GRAVENHURST – In the continuation of their 150th anniversary music series, on Sunday, October 22, at 2 p.m., St. James Anglican Church Gravenhurst presents another Muskoka classical concert.

Members of the local septet include Karen Richardson and Jeff Robertson on flutes; Phillip Morehead at the piano; Patricia Morehead and Jill Pulchar on oboes; Neil Barlow on trumpet and Kim Barlow on saxophone.

Free will offering at door welcome.