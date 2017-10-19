Clement calls for state funeral for Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie, while also promoting anti-radicalization funding bill

OTTAWA – Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Tony Clement called for a state funeral for the late Gord Downie, who died Thursday.

Clement, who has a music program on the Hunter’s Bay internet radio station, said the death of the Tragically Hip lead singer deserves a national celebration of his life.

The call comes a day after Clement also introduced private member’s bill he said “would provide a powerful tool to stem the flow of foreign funding that would promote radicalization and extremism in Canada.”

The Prevention of Radicalization through Foreign Funding Act will provide the government with the ability to set out a schedule of foreign states (which would extend to individuals and entities) that suppress religious freedom, impose punishments for religious beliefs or have engaged in or facilitated activities that promote extremism, terrorism and radicalization.

According to a news release from Clement, Canadian individuals and institutions would be prohibited from accepting money or gifts from any state, individual or entity listed on the schedule.

“Conservatives take the prevention of radicalization, the eradication of extremism and the safety of Canadians seriously. Security experts, and anti-radicalization advocates, including those in the Muslim community, have called for controls on incoming funds that support radicalization and extremism in all their ugly manifestations,” said Clement.

The legislation gives the government the power to move swiftly, with a full review and appeal process, to address foreign funding trouble spots. In 2015, a report from the Senate of Canada, which cited numerous witnesses, called for the government to develop measures to prevent foreign funds from entering Canada, where such funds, donors or recipients have been linked to radicalization.

“This is all-encompassing legislation that targets the monetary support of hate in its many forms, against all faiths and persecuted minority groups. My sincere hope is that the government will see the practical value of this Bill, and give it full and thoughtful consideration,” added Clement, who sent along the following supporting statements:

“The Council for Muslims Facing Tomorrow supports the private members Bill titled Prevention of Radicalization through Foreign Funding Act which The Hon. Tony Clement will be introducing in the House of Commons.

“This bill is a very important and urgent step towards stemming the tide of radicalization that has infiltrated into our communities and put our youth at risk.

“In my testimony to the Subcommittee on National Security at the US Congress on July 27, 2017 on Home-grown Terrorism I stated as one of the recommendations: Prevent funding of US educational institutions and mosques by foreign extremists.

This applies to Canada as well to keep our country safe.”

Raheel Raza, President, Council for Muslims Facing Tomorrow

And: “Canadians of goodwill take pride in our tolerant society and oppose extremist and radical motives which seek to divide us. This is legislation that will prevent foreign entities from promoting nefarious agendas here in Canada. I call on all Members of Parliament to support the Prevention of Radicalization through Foreign Funding Act, and look forward to sponsoring this important Bill in the Senate.”

Senator Linda Frum

And: “The East Turkistan Government in Exile Diplomatic and Human Rights Office supports this important Bill which would protect Canada’s multicultural society from any forms of extremism, radicalization or terrorism that harms such society.”

Arman Raster, Director of East Turkistan Government in Exile Diplomatic and Human Rights Office.