Muskoka To-DAILY

Rotary’s ‘End Polio Now’ walk Tues. Oct. 24 in downtown Gravenhurst

GRAVENHURST — Polio is all but gone.

A child in the village of Azuretti, Cote d'Ivoire, receives polio vaccine during a National Immunization Day, 27 April 2013. Find the story in "The Rotarian," October 2013, pages 45-51.

A child in the village of Azuretti, Cote d’Ivoire, receives polio vaccine during a Rotary National Immunization Day.

Thanks to Rotarians worldwide, it is but a sad, forgotten part of the past.

But one that could rise up and strike millions of children globally if not for the efforts of the service club and its great friends Bill and Melinda Gates.

Tuesday, Rotarians across Muskoka and their fellow District 7010 members from Barrie to Val D’or will be marching to help renew awareness of their campaign to keep the crippling disease in the past tense.

Gravenhurst Rotarians will be gathering at their just newly-expanded gazebo in Gull Lake Rotary Park at 5 p.m.

They will march up Brock Street, down Muskoka Road south the Philip Street and return east to the park.

Watch for them in their bright red ‘End Polio Now’ ponchos — rain of shine.

And watch for future fundraising opportunities to continue helping Rotary eradicate polio in every country with their millions of annual drops for children most at risk.

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=28736

Posted by on Oct 23 2017. Filed under Headlines. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru