Rotary’s ‘End Polio Now’ walk Tues. Oct. 24 in downtown Gravenhurst

GRAVENHURST — Polio is all but gone.

Thanks to Rotarians worldwide, it is but a sad, forgotten part of the past.

But one that could rise up and strike millions of children globally if not for the efforts of the service club and its great friends Bill and Melinda Gates.

Tuesday, Rotarians across Muskoka and their fellow District 7010 members from Barrie to Val D’or will be marching to help renew awareness of their campaign to keep the crippling disease in the past tense.

Gravenhurst Rotarians will be gathering at their just newly-expanded gazebo in Gull Lake Rotary Park at 5 p.m.

They will march up Brock Street, down Muskoka Road south the Philip Street and return east to the park.

Watch for them in their bright red ‘End Polio Now’ ponchos — rain of shine.

And watch for future fundraising opportunities to continue helping Rotary eradicate polio in every country with their millions of annual drops for children most at risk.