Bernie Bowins celebration of life Nov. 17, after his pickup truck hit hydro pole Monday night

GRAVENHURST — Police are investigating a fatal accident Monday night on Bethune Drive in Gravenhurst.

Police say Bernie Bowins, 65, died just after 8 p.m. after his pickup truck left the road and hit a hydro pole somewhere north of Winewood Avenue, between the Laker’s and Carrey’s Pub restaurants.

The OPP say Muskoka paramedics found Bowins unresponsive and attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation is ongoing to determine why the pickup went off the road.

Bowins is a Gravenhurst native resident who went to school here. He was a pharmacy technician and a former onetime part owner of Gravenhurst Pharmacy.

A celebration of life for him will take place Nov. 17 at the Gravenhurst legion from 1 to 4 p.m., according to the Cavill Funeral Home website. He has already been cremated.